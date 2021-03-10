JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 17th

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JOFFU stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Unit

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

