John Trizzino Sells 3,021 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $115,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00.

On Friday, February 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $877,770.12.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00.

NVAX stock opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,730,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 357,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

