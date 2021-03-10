Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,417,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,165,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $90,563,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

