Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,574.66

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,574.66 ($33.64) and traded as high as GBX 3,243 ($42.37). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,221 ($42.08), with a volume of 439,928 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,026.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,574.66.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £372.12 ($486.18).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

