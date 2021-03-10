Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Gap Down to $11.83

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.00. Jounce Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 16,914 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,784.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 336,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

