JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€147.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.02 ($157.67).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €111.12 ($130.73) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €120.65. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

