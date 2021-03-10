JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $3,676,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Royal Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Royal Gold by 75.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.