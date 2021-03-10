JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $9.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

FCEL opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

