JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. DWM Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,564 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

