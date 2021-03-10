JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.29

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $54.52 million and $10.00 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00496539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00541658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00075981 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Token Trading

