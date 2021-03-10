Jupiter Price Hits $0.0327 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 71.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00510676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00557732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075759 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

