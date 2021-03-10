Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KDMN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $838.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. Research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

