KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 4,127,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,582,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,718,000.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

