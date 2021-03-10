KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after buying an additional 326,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Truist boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

MHK stock opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $192.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

