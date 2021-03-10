KBC Group NV Has $1.99 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $33.69.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

