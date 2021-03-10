KBC Group NV Has $2.20 Million Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

