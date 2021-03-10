KBC Group NV Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ePlus were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in ePlus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ePlus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLUS opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $103.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

