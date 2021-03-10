KBC Group NV Increases Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Cellectis worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 134.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $288,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

