KBC Group NV Sells 25,172 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.36% of American Superconductor worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

