Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.32 and its 200 day moving average is $243.87. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.