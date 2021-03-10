Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €41.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.00 ($63.53).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €52.40 ($61.65) on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.30.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.