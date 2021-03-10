Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Sell

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

