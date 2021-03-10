KeyCorp Boosts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $145.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Truist boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Thor Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

