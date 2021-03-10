KeyCorp Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $195.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.