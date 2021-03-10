Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.08

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.08 and last traded at C$26.90, with a volume of 1259248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

