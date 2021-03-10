Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New $170.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.14.

Shares of KXSCF opened at $103.22 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

