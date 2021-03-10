Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $241.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.14.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $103.22 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.63.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.