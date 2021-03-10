Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KXS. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$132.08 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$86.53 and a 1 year high of C$224.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$174.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$185.42.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

