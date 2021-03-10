King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

