King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.38 and its 200-day moving average is $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

