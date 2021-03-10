King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $927,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,531 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

