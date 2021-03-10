King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PCAR opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

