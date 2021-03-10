King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 467 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

ICE opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

