King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

FNDC stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.