King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108,542 shares of company stock valued at $85,030,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

