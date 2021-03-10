Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

KGFHY stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

