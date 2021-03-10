Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 37,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,548. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

