KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $15.64.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

