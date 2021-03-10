Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $85,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

