Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.90

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 172992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several research firms recently commented on KMTUY. Mizuho raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Komatsu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

