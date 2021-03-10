Korea Investment CORP Has $2.34 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

