Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Henry Schein by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

