Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,700 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.