Korea Investment CORP Takes $1.04 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

BEKE stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

