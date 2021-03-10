Krilogy Financial LLC Has $20.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,372 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

