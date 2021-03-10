Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

