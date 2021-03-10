K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €10.10 Price Target at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €10.10 ($11.88) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

SDF opened at €9.99 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

