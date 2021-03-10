Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KHNGY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.