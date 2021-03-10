Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 739,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 806,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

