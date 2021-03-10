Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.25

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 9052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,486. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.